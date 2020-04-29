From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens
MetService Weather National: 29th April - 1st May.29 Apr, 2020 2:27pm Quick Read
Supermarket sees 600% spike in staff abused by customers29 Apr, 2020 3:12pm 2 minutes to read
Advertisement
More from New Zealand
- 5 minutes to read
One of the biggest information gaps we have is real-time data on unemployment.
- 5 minutes to read
'It's definitely been something totally out of my comfort zone.'
- 2 minutes to read
The Government can't take your money, but your ex could.