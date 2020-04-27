By RNZ

Police prosecuted 87 people for lockdown breaches over Anzac weekend, but have praised most New Zealanders for sticking to the alert level 4 restrictions.

Police said in a statement that while they set up 555 road checkpoints and patrols right across the country, most people spent the long weekend staying within their bubble and sticking to the rules.

There were 852 breaches of the Civil Defence Emergency Act or the Health Act over the weekend and 87 people have been or are to be prosecuted, police said.

Advertisement

Police gave 727 warnings and reported 38 youth referrals.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Scott Fraser said the past four weeks had been challenging for many people, but the fact that the country was now in a position to move to alert level 3 tomorrow was a credit to everyone who has followed the rules.

"The vast majority of New Zealanders have been law abiding, they have played their part, and have heeded the restrictions," he said.

Fraser said only a small minority of people have breached alert level 4.

- RNZ



• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website