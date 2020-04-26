As the country prepares to move out of lockdown alert level 4, there's still a lot of burning questions about what you can and can't do under alert level 3.

The Ministry of Health has released a Q&A to help clear up any queries relating specifically to what you can and can't do in your "bubble".

Can I extend my bubble?

You can slightly extend your household bubble, but keep it local, small and exclusive. For example, you could add close family/whānau members, a caregiver, or someone who needs care, or a couple or single person if they live alone.

What if someone from another household starts feeling unwell?

Anyone who feels unwell should immediately self-isolate from others in their extended bubble.

What is a shared bubble arrangement?

A shared bubble includes children in shared custody arrangements, who can move between households if in the same community. A shared bubble can work the same way in Alert Level 3 or 4.

How many people can I add to my current bubble?

You can add 1-2 people, for instance your elderly parent or parents who live in their bubble.

Can I extend my bubble to include all my grandparents?

No, if all your grandparents live in two or more bubbles at the moment. Yes, if all your grandparents live in one bubble at the moment. You can only add 1-2 people to your bubble and two individual bubbles can join together but not three or more bubbles.

Can I extend my bubble to include friends?

Yes, you can extend your bubble to include 1-2 friends who live together in one bubble. Make sure your bubble is only linking up with one other bubble.

Can I extend my bubble to two friends, who each live in separate houses?

No, you can only extend your bubble to include one other household.

Can my sibling and I both extend our bubbles to include our elderly parent?

No, just one sibling can extend a bubble to include your elderly parent. Two individual bubbles can join together but not three bubbles.

Can I expand my bubble to include my girlfriend, who lives in a different house?

Yes, if her household and your household are the only two joining together. And so long as her household has 1-2 people in it.

Can I expand my bubble to include my elderly aunt who lives in another town?

No, you can only extend your bubble to households in your local area. We're still keeping things local to limit travel.

I'm a hospital worker. Can I extend my bubble to my neighbour who has a chronic illness?

Vulnerable people, including those with chronic illnesses, need to be even more vigilant about protecting themselves from catching COVID-19.

It might be better if your neighbour chooses to join another bubble.

Can I leave a bubble if I'm unsafe?

Yes. If the situation in your bubble is unsafe you can leave your bubble immediately, and seek help. If possible, ask a trusted neighbour or friend for help, then call Police or Women's Refuge.

Can I visit friends or family, or have visitors?

No. You should avoid contact with anyone outside your bubble, except if you need to go to work or school, or while accessing essential services. Don't invite or allow social visitors, such as friends, family and whānau, to enter your home.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website