The family of an 18-year-old Northland woman who died after an alleged drunk driver collided with her parked car have revealed she was six months pregnant.

Nga Roimata Beattie-Rihari died on April 19 after the stationary car she was sitting in on Mason Ave, Moerewa, was hit by another vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road around 7.45pm.

A 43-year-old man has been charged with driving with excess breath alcohol, and police have not ruled out further charges.

Papamoeroa Rihari told the Herald her cousin was pregnant when she died.

"She has touched so many lives in our community, and it's just hard for us to lose two people in our family, because we lost a niece as well," Rihari said.

"It breaks my heart because she was pregnant. She was just over six months. We were going to have a niece.

"That's where my heart dropped. Two lives were taken from us."

Friends of Nga Roimata Beattie-Rihari paid tribute to her in a video uploaded to social media. Video / Supplied

Rihari said the family had made efforts to preserve Nga Roimata Beattie-Rihari's body until a funeral on Tuesday - when the country will have reduced to Level 3 lockdown restrictions and allow gatherings of 10 people.

"The funeral will be held in Moerewa at her house," Rihari said.

"We're just waiting. We want to give her a proper send-off."

A Facebook page has also been set up by Nga Roimata Beattie-Rihari's sister to raise money for her funeral.

"I am putting this give a little page together for my sister Nga Roimata Beattie Rihari and her baby Pryncess Diana Beattie Brown who were both tragically taken from us," Mere Heeni Beattie Rihari writes on the fundraising page.

"Due to the Covid-19 virus, many people would like to attend the funeral but is unable too because of the restrictions put in place. Money raised will be used for all expenses surrounding the funeral arrangements."

Papamoeroa Rihari said her cousin was a cleaner at Copthorne Hotel in Waitangi.

"She was close to everyone who crossed her path. She was a person who kept everyone equal so there were no problems within her circle," Rihari said.

"Roi loved all her friends equally, as she loved her family.

"I just want everyone to love her like she was still here with us, keep her memory alive.

"No words can ever explain the heartache we're going through at this time. It's scarred us all and we'll mourn her loss but cherish every memory of her legacy.

"She had so much love in all her being and she will be forever missed."

Northland Sergeant Ryan Gray this week said the teen was seated in a stationary vehicle when it was struck by another vehicle that had crossed on to the wrong side of the road.

Her vehicle was shunted backwards into a concrete power pole. The other vehicle mounted the kerb and came to rest against a house.

The driver of the other vehicle is believed to have suffered only minor injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

The investigation would include whether speed was an contributing factor.

"It was an unnecessary tragedy at an already difficult time. The driver should not have been out and about during the Covid-19 lockdown," Gray said.

Police did not believe the man was engaged in essential travel.