A Kiwi rocker has gone viral after performing an emotional and powerful guitar solo of the Last Post as a tribute to New Zealanders who lost their lives fighting for our freedom.

With Anzac Day memorial parades suspended around the country because of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, Palmerston North man Bill Harris decided to honour the fallen in his own way.

Harris took to his guitar to play the Last Post.

Faultless, Harris plucked each string, letting the eerie tune ring out.

The guitarist then stood for a lengthy moment of silence with his head bowed, before finishing The Last Post.

Bill Harris performs the Last Post. Photo / Facebook

Video of Harris' spine-tingling rendition was uploaded to Facebook and has been shared hundreds of times.

New Zealanders from around the country praised Harris for his touching tribute.

"Beautiful cuz. Gave me that same feeling I had when I heard Hendrix play Star Spangled Banner at Woodstock. Got chills and brought tears to my eyes. Tu meke cuz," one person said.

Another wrote: "Epic mate. Lest we forget!"

Harris' tribute was one of many across the country.

This morning there was a poignant minute as the Last Post echoed across an empty Eden Park and through the streets of the quiet suburb this morning, to mark Anzac Day in lockdown.

Alone in the middle of the stadium, at 6am, Andrew McDowall played the Last Post.

Andrew McDowall said it was an honour to play a genuine WWII bugle inside Eden Park. Photo / Facebook

The sound echoed across the empty stadium and reverberated in the quiet streets, as neighbours lined them up to pay their respects.

For the first time in history, Anzac dawn ceremonies were cancelled and New Zealanders stood at dawn, together but apart, to honour our fallen heroes from the safety of our lockdown bubbles.

