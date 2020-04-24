The Covid-19 lockdown took away the Anzac Day dawn parades but New Zealanders did not let the pandemic stop them from paying their respects to our war heroes.

Up and down the country, respecting social distancing rules, Kiwis were "united apart", gathering by their letterboxes and at the end of their driveways, for a very unique dawn service.

Together, apart, we stood at dawn, and we did remember them.

In a broadcast address this morning, Defence Minister Ron Mark said many of the usual Anzac Day activities couldn't take place this year under lockdown. However, there was still plenty Kiwis could do to mark the day.

"Pause, reflect, pay our respects and give thanks to those who gave so much not just 105 years ago at Gallipoli, or the six long years of the Second World War but for every conflict and ever operation which we have been involved with since them. We owe them that it is a privilege to do so," Mark said.

Residents of Hobsonville Point stand in the street at dawn for ANZAC Day under lockdown. Photo / Dean Purcell

"This Anzac Day look after each other, remember, commemorate and give thanks - but inside your bubble," he said.

Mark spoke to the ongoing relationship of "mateship" with Australia, "binding us today as ever".

"While it was forged on the beach of Gallipoli, in the years since we have served together all over the world."

"We should be and are proud of that relationship, and strength we give each other."

Hobsonville Point stand in the street at dawn for ANZAC Day under lockdown. Photo / Dean Purcell

We should look back on that of our soldiers to draw inspiration in the new battle against Covid-19, Mark said.

The measures we'd taken to combat Covid-19 had "turned our lives upside down" - but the Influenza Epidemic of 1918, which struck in the same year as World War I ended, provided a "terrible" reminder of what could have happened.

Nikolaus Furhoff stands at dawn with thousands of others up and down New Zealand. Photo / supplied

Mark spoke of a training camp near his home at Featherston, where 2500 men became sick from influenza, and 172 died over a few short weeks.

In all about 9000 New Zealanders were killed, adding to the more than 18,000 who soldiers killed in the war.

The McMillians paying their respects in Auckland. Photo / supplied

"Today as we work to face the ongoing challenge we should look back on the strength and endurance shown during battles such as 'Bloody Passchendaele' in 1915... and many more since.

"As Minister of Defence I am very proud of our defence force, and thank all those working during this current crisis.

David John Sutherland in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

"As always, they stand ready to do more, as they have always done, to step in threats to national wellbeing and safety, while lending aid and support to our Pacific neighbours and friends.

"Ka maumahara tonu tātou ki a rātou. Lest we forget."

Simon Mills listening to the dawn service in Okahu Bay, Auckland. Photo / supplied

Veterans, despite not being able to gather alongside their peers, donned their uniforms and medals, just as they would for official public Anzac Day gatherings.

Wellington

In Wellington, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took part too, standing at her driveway outside Premier House at dawn, with father Ross and partner Clarke Gayford.

She earlier urged all Kiwis to do so if they can saying it was important to pay tribute to those who lost their lives and those who served.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stands at dawn on the driveway of Premier House with her father Ross Ardern, left and partner Clarke Gayford, right. Photo / Pool

In a special address this morning, she told the nation today would be an "Anzac Day that hasn't been done before".

A veteran with his medals at dawn in Waihi. Photo / Supplied

"It is an important tradition spanning generations, acknowledging those who served our country and sacrificed their all.

"Things are different this year but we are united by our respect for veterans and service personnel.

11 year old sea scout Georgia Smyth on John St, Ponsonby. Photo / Supplied

"Individual acts of commemoration – that is what will form our collective tribute.

"But so do our acts every day. We are a nation that has had its character defined by many things, but one is the sacrifice of others."

Ardern referenced those who lost their lives, the 140,000 men and women who served overseas, and those on the home front.

Our neighbour, Dave, plays the bagpipes. He played at them this morning as we stood at our letterboxes at dawn to mark Anzac Day. pic.twitter.com/MdLzUixuPO — Rev. Frank Ritchie (@frankritchie) April 24, 2020

"These figures will never be abstract. Each represents a father, mother, brother, friend afflicted by conflict."

Banff Avenue in Epsom pays their respects. Photo / supplied

Today would involve finding new ways of remembering but the purpose remained the same.

"Today we honour the Anzac commitment and reflect on enduring hopes for peace in a world that does not ask for sacrifice of war but instead asks for a commit to empathy kindness, and shared humanity.

Colleen Brown says she played the Last Post on her phone along with other 'bubbles'. Photo / supplied.

"May we remember that as we stand together this Anzac Day.

"Lest we forget."

For the first time in history, Anzac Day dawn ceremonies will not be taking place this April 25, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Charlie Hill, 10, pays his respects in Pt Chevalier in Auckland. Photo / supplied