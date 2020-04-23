Dumplings, spicy noodles and Korean fried chicken - Auckland Night Markets will be back at level 3 and delivering food to hungry customers across Auckland through seven "delivery bubbles".

The business, which launched its own delivery app last year, will be one of several new food delivery services offering customers an alternative to Uber Eats after the lockdown.

Victoria Yao, director of the night market, said the "virtual night market" would ensure customers get a wide range of international food choices, while making sure the money stays with the eateries rather than going to delivery companies.

Auckland Night Market's app designer Jasmine Yao. Photo / File

There has been criticism of Uber Eats, which takes a cut of between 30 and 35 per cent of each order when a typical profit margin for an order is between 3 and 5 per cent.

When the country returns to level 3 next week, stalls - which have licensed premises to prepare meals - will be clustered together into distribution bubbles of at least 20 each based on seven night market locations; Mt Wellington, Botany, Henderson, Glenfield, Papatoetoe, Pakuranga and the CBD.

Customers can only order from within the delivery bubbles closest to where they live while in alert level 3.

Restaurants are allowed to re-open from Tuesday, but in a strictly contactless capacity, either through contactless pickups or deliveries, so this required thinking outside the box for the Night Markets.

"We already have the delivery app and the businesses will be working with each other to do their own deliveries and helping out those who can't," Yao said.

Ruan Thong Thai Canteen owner Vicky Chusaeng is excited about reopening her restaurant. Photo / Supplied

The range of night market food on offer for delivery includes dumplings, hangi, fried noodles, burgers and barbecue skewers. Cuisines include Chinese, Indian, Filipino, Greek, Hungarian, Maori and Pasifika.

Customers can order from any number of "stalls" and pay just one delivery fee. They will be able to find the list of stall operators and menus on the mobile app.

"Delivery charges will be fixed at $6, lower than Uber Eats, and the businesses get to keep their entire takings and not have to pay the 35 per cent commission."

The first night market was opened in 2010 at Pakuranga, but the concept expanded to seven locations across Auckland and two in Hamilton on different nights of the week before the lockdown.

"Some have been with us from the start, and we are now like a family. During these challenging times, we just have to find ways to help each other," Yao added.

Meanwhile, another food delivery service, Menulog, has also announced that it will be cutting its commissions by half for local restaurants until June 1 - dropping from 14 to 7 per cent.

Menulog managing director Morten Belling said: "We know this is one of the most challenging times restaurants have ever been through.

"The food delivery industry has a crucial role to play at this time of national crisis and it is only right that Menulog steps up to help our partners so they can keep delivering for the communities that need them."

Owner of Ruang Thong Thai Canteen in Symonds St, Vicky Chusaeng, who uses Menulog, is excited about reopening for business next week.

"It is going to be very different operationally, and we are just rostering three staff at any one time - a chef, kitchen hand and a front of house to handle orders - so that we can maintain social distancing," Chusaeng said.

"I think my priority is still to make sure all my staff are safe, so all my customers can be safe too."

Restaurant Association CEO Marisa Bidois also welcomed Menulog's move.

"We continue to work with government and industry stakeholders to help drive cost-saving initiatives from all delivery services, so to see Menulog halve all commission is a very welcome move."