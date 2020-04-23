A light aircraft has crashed in Wairarapa.

Emergency services were called to the crash near Carterton about 7.30am.

Police said the plane crashed near Ruakiwi Rd, Kourarau Hill.

The incident happened on a property in a remote farming area.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said one ambulance and crew arrived at the scene about 8am.

A local in the area said a fertiliser plane had been doing usual duties in the area on Friday morning.

It's unclear how many people were on board or whether there are any injuries at this stage.

A fire communications spokesman says several crews have responded to the incident, but access to the rural property is challenging and by Four-Wheel drive only.

The spokesman said crews have been on the scene for about an hour, but communications in the area are limited.

No reports of fire or injuries have come through at this stage.

More to come.