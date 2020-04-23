A man considered dangerous by police remains on the run after an Armed Offenders Squad raid on a Northland property failed to find him.

Police shut down Port Marsden Highway, near One Tree Point, on Wednesday for about 90 minutes from 2.30pm.

Members of the specialist Armed Offenders Squad were used as a part of the search for Luke Raymond Edmonds, who is wanted on a prison parole recall warrant.

Diversions were put in place and armed officers were placed at the cordons but the search for the 40-year-old was unsuccessful.

Advertisement

Yesterday, police asked anyone who might see Edmonds to call 111 immediately.

"Edmonds is considered dangerous and should not be approached," a police spokesman said.

If anyone had information about his whereabouts please contact Whangārei Police by phoning 105 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.