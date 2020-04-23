A man who sued Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arguing he had been unlawfully detained by the lockdown has had his application declined.

Two applicants recently made multiple claims at the High Court in Auckland – including that the rules were "all for her political gain".

They asked for a writ of habeas corpus, which seeks to rule an imprisonment unlawful and release the applicants.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, on April 3, the director-general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, ("Director-General") made an order requiring everyone in New Zealand to remain at home except for "essential

personal movement".

The order also required people to observe what was referred to as physical distancing.

One applicant argued that the order subjected him and his family members to "detention" within the meaning of the Habeas Corpus Act 2001.

"This is because they may not leave their house for whatever purpose they wish, such as to swim, hunt or tramp, or to travel as they see fit etc, but only for essential personal movement."

