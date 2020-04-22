A former police officer jailed for corruption after he leaked police intelligence about a $50 million Mexican drug importation scheme has been ordered by the court to forfeit $80,000.

The amount includes his police pension.

In December Vili Taukolo was jailed for two years and two months after his criminal offending was uncovered.

During a 15 month period, while he was a constable based in Auckland, Taukolo was a

highly-paid informant for the criminal underworld.

The 31-year-old was accessing the police's national intelligence application system (NIA) before releasing confidential information to crooks, all while getting paid tens of thousands of dollars for the leaks.

Taukolo, who was formerly a deputy registrar of the High Court, had been caught after irregularities in his use of the NIA were discovered and led to an audit by police.

The NIA holds details about police investigations, people's vehicles, locations, phone numbers and criminal histories.

The audit identified more than 20,000 queries between November 2017 and March this year.

Of those, more than 4500 were made on dates when Taukolo was not working, while 1200 were on days when he was on leave or had reported in sick.

Some 2500 other queries were made an hour either side of his shift.

Taukolo also made queries about 34 other police officers and viewed personal information about them such as their address, vehicles and "occurrences linked to them", court documents show.

Prosecutor David Johnstone said in total, Taukolo was paid about $70,000 by organised criminals.

Civil restraining orders against Taukolo, under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act, were also earlier granted by the High Court.

The Herald can reveal today that Taukolo has now been ordered to hand over cash and assets to the value of $80,000.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid of the Financial Crime Group said this morning that the investigation into Taukolo established that he financially benefited from his criminal activity.

"As well as facing a criminal charge, a proceeding under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act was initiated to recover all of the proceeds generated from his offending," said Schmid.

"Property restrained whilst the investigation was undertaken included funds held in the employees' superannuation scheme and a vehicle.

"Upon completion of the investigation, forfeiture orders were issued by the court to the value of approximately $80,000, which included cash, a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder and funds from his Police Superannuation scheme."

Schmid said the entire amount earned from Taukolo's offending has been forfeited - with residual funds that were subject to restraint returned to him.

"As police have previously said, the actions of this former officer were disgraceful and we want to reassure the public that all profits made illegitimately by this offender have been stripped from him.

"Police target offenders profiting through criminal activity and if anyone has knowledge of people who are profiting from crime we encourage them to report that information to police or through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."