Police have charged a man with murder over the death of a 30-year-old man at an Auckland brothel.

Police were called to the gentleman's club in Epsom in the early hours of March 10 and a homicide investigation launched after the victim was located.

Since that time, Police have worked tirelessly leading to the arrest today of a 60-year-old man, said Acting Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, Auckland City Police.

He is expected to appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow charged with murder.

Police confirmed the two men were previously known to each other.

The family of the dead man have been notified of the arrest.

Baldwin said he was proud of the determination and attention to detail undertaken by the Operation Anniston Investigation team.

"The team have worked some very long days, over the past six weeks. Whilst this is a significant milestone in the investigation, there is still a lot of work ahead as the matter proceeds through the prosecution phase.

"We hope today's arrest provides the victim's family with some degree of reassurance."