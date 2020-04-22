A man has been arrested after armed police were called to an incident on Jeffs Rd, Flat Bush.

Police were notified of the man acting in a disorderly manner shortly after 1pm.

The arrest was made after armed police negotiated with the man who made threats and barricaded himself in a house.

"Police have now made an arrest following an incident on Jeffs Rd, Flat Bush," a police spokesman said.

"A man has been taken into custody a short time ago and the incident has been resolved."

Cordons, which were put in place earlier, are being lifted.

"The man has made threats to the public and has subsequently barricaded himself inside an address where he has made threats to police," a police spokesman said.

"Armed police were present at the scene as a precaution," he said.