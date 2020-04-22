Armed police are negotiating with a man who has made threats and has barricaded himself in a house.

Police were notified of a man acting in a disorderly manner on Jeffs Road in Auckland's Flat Bush shortly after 1pm.

"The man has made threats to the public and has subsequently barricaded himself inside an address where he has made threats to Police," a police spokesman said.

"Police have been attempting to negotiate with the man who has been refusing to come out of the address."

The spokesman said the incident remains ongoing at 4.45pm and police are continuing to appeal to the man.

"Armed Police are present at the scene as a precaution," he said.

"Multiple cordons are in place on Jeffs Road and the public is asked to avoid the area at this time."