Two Rotorua locals have put a smile on Kiwis' faces after they videoed themselves expressing their grief in te reo Māori through song that McDonald's was closed for another week during lockdown.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced lockdown would extend for another week before the country enters level 3 at 11.59pm on April 27.

It means restaurants and takeaways will remain closed another week before opening next Tuesday.

After the announcement, cousins Murray Bidois and Te Taepa Kameta wanted to lift spirits by performing an impromptu comedic lament, detailing the distress the closure of McDonald's has caused.

In the video, Bidois can be seen crying over his beloved McDonald's.

The translation of the song reads: "I cry a lonesome lament, for you my dear one, my friend Ronald, oh the distress."

Kameta, pretending to be a representative of McDonald's then responds, saying he needs to be patient as they will soon be reunited again.

"Cry not your lament oh Takurua, your wait is only but one week more. We shall be united once again my dear friend McMurray."

A lament by Murray Bidois of Rotorua to McDonalds as PM announces L4 extension. McDonalds’ (unofficial) cultural advisor, Te Taepa Kameta responds. 🎥: Kararaina Bidois and Te Taepa Kameta Posted by Kereama Wright on Sunday, 19 April 2020

The video has been viewed thousands of times, with Kiwis expressing their joy over the duo's act.

"Beautiful set of 'pipes' you fullas. A good sense of humour and some Maccas all the way," one said.

Another added: "Only in Rotorua."

One suggested McDonald's give the pair free vouchers.

While the video attracted thousands of well wishes, some weren't happy claiming it was "culturally inappropriate".

But Bidois responded, writing: "I didn't upload it for the thousands of views, I uploaded it so my friends could have a laugh, so my tribe could have a laugh. My tribe and my home of Te Awahou are all masters of light songs."

Professor Pou Temara told Te Ao this form lament is performed by both males and females.