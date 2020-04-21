One patient potentially infected with Covid-19 makes a big difference on a rescue helicopter - including full PPE for all crew, curtains protecting the pilot and hours of rigorous cleaning.

Life Flight's Westpac rescue helicopter crewman Colin Larsen has detailed his first experience with a possible case of the coronavirus, just a few days into the lockdown.

"We were on very high alert. Numbers were still going up," said Larsen, an emergency medical technician who's been flying with Life Flight since 2006.

Life Flight crewman Colin Larsen is an emergency medical technician on the organisation's Westpac rescue chopper. Photo / Supplied

The patient's medical history wasn't known, and they weren't conscious enough to give details, so the chopper team couldn't take any risks.

Procedure in such a situation is to treat the patient as if they would later test positive for Covid-19.

Full personal protective equipment was loaded into the aircraft, including suits, gloves, masks and safety glasses which were donned before arriving on the scene. The helicopter also has special curtains that divide the cockpit from the back of the aircraft, keeping the pilot separate.

Larsen said it was important to try keep the pilot as clean as possible so that Life Flight could continue to operate.

Both paramedic and crewman in full PPE gear loaded the patient - also wearing a mask - and helped with handover on the roof of Wellington Hospital.

The biggest job after such a mission is cleaning the chopper and personnel, Larsen said. It takes a few hours to clean all surfaces thoroughly, including medical equipment, with products that have been approved by the helicopter manufacturer.

A possible case of Covid-19 aboard the Life Flight Westpac rescue helicopter means full PPE for the crew and hours of rigorous cleaning afterward. File photo / Supplied

A specially-trained assistant crew member helps with the "rigorous decontamination process". A crewman at base - who is "clean" as he hasn't been in contact with the patient - backs the helicopter into the hangar so the tug doesn't get contaminated.

PPE gear is methodically removed and placed in hazard bins, and all flight gear immediately washed at the base, followed by a shower.

The Life Flight aeromedical teams are treating every mission with caution, with the inability of knowing whether a patient is potentially infected with Covid-19.

"Extra cautious is the best way to describe how we're feeling. It's that whole thing of slowing everything down. 'What are we doing and why are we doing it?' It's making sure everybody's briefed and everybody's okay."

Life Flight crewman Colin Larsen details his experience dealing with a possible Covid-19 patient. Photo / Supplied

Life Flight said in a statement this call-out was a "key learning experience" for Larsen and the team, and had helped shaped the organisation's response to later Covid-19 missions.

"The Life Flight team continue to evolve procedures as the situation develops to ensure the safety of patients and crew," the statement said.

"These detailed procedures can take additional physical and mental exhaustions on our crew."

As well as the extra resources needed for Covid-19, Life Flight has trained up additional support crew, including its chief executive Mark Johnston and support team members.

Life Flight runs both a Westpac rescue chopper and an air ambulance plane, which is run like an airborne intensive care ward - staffed by specialist flight nurses, doctors and crew.

