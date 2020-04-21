A missing South Auckland teenager and his dog Ziggy have both been found safe and well in the North Shore this morning.

Stephen Singh-Heatley had been missing from his Ōtāhuhu home since Monday morning.

Police say he was found a short time ago in Torbay along with Ziggy.

His mother Rowena Singh said the family were "over the moon" that their boy was safe.

While he was missing people the family did not even know had been contacting them to help and were looking for the 17-year-old, she said.

"We just want to thank everyone who has had us in their prayers and who have been looking for Stevie," Singh said.

A police spokesman said police would also like to thank the public for their assistance.