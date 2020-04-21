National Leader Simon Bridges has been forced to defend himself after facing a flurry of online fury over a social media post about the Government's decision to extend the level 4 lockdown.

The Facebook post has attracted more than 16,000 reactions – many of them negative.

But speaking to media this afternoon, Bridges was quick to defend the post, saying there are "a bunch of different views" online.

When pressed on the negative reactions, he said people are entitled to have their own views.

In the post, Bridges was critical of the Government's level of preparedness when it comes to coming out of the lockdown on Monday.

He said if the Government had done more work while the country was in lockdown, there would be no need for it to be extended.

"I now worry that the harm of staying in lockdown will be greater than if we were to come out," he said in the post.

Simon Bridges is still pulling 1000 comments per hour on his post. Here are the most recent. They're coming in faster than anyone can read them, and anything up for more than a few hours has the sort of engagement numbers you can't buy even if you want to. It's incredible pic.twitter.com/XTT8n8n8PZ — Lew (@LewSOS) April 20, 2020

He added that: "We will no doubt see a rise in mental health problems and stress-related illnesses."

This was an area where many who commented on the post took issue.

One user accused the National Leader of "nit picking criticisms".

"I just don't think you have any empathy and only care about the economy."

Another said Bridges' post was "tone-deaf".

"[I've] been a National voter my whole life but just can't bring myself to vote for you to be our Prime Minister."

When asked about the post and the feedback this afternoon, Bridges brushed it off.

He said many New Zealanders agree with what he had to say.

National leader Simon Bridges. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

"I'm sure many Kiwis feel frustration that we still can't do many things Australians have done through the entire lockdown period, at great cost in terms of jobs and livelihoods, with similar health outcomes.

Some of the commenters claimed to be National supporters who have given up supporting the party because of Bridges' leadership.