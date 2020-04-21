A well-known Kiwi artist has teamed up with Four Square to support charities on the front line of the Covid-19 crisis.

An artwork print of the beloved Mr Four Square, his wife, and a new addition of their two children by artist Dick Frizzell is up for grabs, with all of the profits going straight to charity.

The print serves as a reminder for Kiwis to stand in solidarity during an unprecedented time, head of marketing and CX for Four Square Kamran Kazalbash said.

Frizzell fans and print purchasers can choose one of three charities to donate the cost to: KiwiHarvest, Lifeline and Women's Refuge.

The trio of charities have seen an increase demand during the coronavirus pandemic, which has now claimed 13 lives.

Artist Dick Frizzell has brought back Mr Four Square - and his wife and kids - to raise money for charity. Photo / Supplied

Kazalbash said the company felt a responsibility to look after Kiwis during the crisis.

"KiwiHarvest, Lifeline and Women's Refuge are incredible charities who have a presence in every community across the country," he said.

"We're giving customers the option to choose which charity they would like to support so they can have a positive and direct impact on a charitable cause that is close to their heart."

Frizzell said it was fitting Mr Four Square, the "Kiwiana symbol of nostalgia and local pride", made an appearance during the coronavirus crisis.

"Four Square has transcended from being your local supermarket into something much bigger in our cultural narrative.

"It makes sense to bring him out during this time and remind New Zealanders that once was will be again, and that there is a light at the end of the tunnel."