The owners of a small Waikato supermarket have taken it on themselves to get groceries delivered to the elderly and vulnerable in the community.

Near the centre of one of the district's biggest clusters - Matamata - Te Aroha was the first spot to get a community testing station.

However, due to the outbreak, Matamata soon after had one set up.

With people aged over 70 unable to leave their homes, the owners of Four Square Te Aroha have been helping keep them and others vulnerable in their community by delivering groceries to them themselves during the lockdown this month.

Adam and Alyce Phimester's temporary grocery delivery service sees those customers email their grocery list through to the Four Square team, pay directly into the store's bank account and their groceries delivered direct to their front door.

"For many of our customers, getting to the grocery store can be a challenge and doing it during the pandemic actually makes it quite unsafe for many of our regulars.

"We decided to alleviate some stress off our elderly and vulnerable customers by encouraging them to email through their grocery lists so we can pick, pack and deliver straight to their doorstep."

Local resident Kay Russell said the service made life a lot easier for her and her elderly mother.

"Adam's delivery service has provided us with peace of mind as it means we can order our groceries from the comfort of our own home. This service has made getting our essential groceries less stressful for me and many other vulnerable people in our community."

Their Facebook followers had also given the idea the thumbs up. One commented: "You guys are truly amazing! Thank you so much", while another wrote: "You are champions!"

Adam Phimester said even the local postie had got on board and helped out to keep up with demand.

Te Aroha Four Square owner Adam Phimester, left, drops off a food delivery for local customer Kay Russell. Photo / Foodstuffs

"That's what small towns are all about; coming together during challenging times to help meet the needs of the community and look after those most in need. It's fantastic to see the community pulling together."

Strict safety measures were enforced in its store for all customers including trolley wipes, hand sanitiser around the shop and increased cleaning of high-touch areas.

The physical distancing was also enforced during deliveries.

"Customer feedback has been overwhelming positive – both from a convenience and a health perspective.

"Customers are appreciating having options as to how they can get their groceries."