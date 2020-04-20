The Government's key economic Ministers, including the Ministers of Finance, Revenue and Small Business, will appear before the Epidemic Committee this morning.

Their appearance comes a day after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the Government was extending the level 4 lockdown until next week.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: World Health Organisation warns worse is yet to come

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Nine new cases as lockdown decision looms

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern and Mike Hosking go head to head on 'two business days' language

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Kiwis warned relaxing and socialising could lead to new outbreaks

On 11:59pm next Monday, New Zealand will go into level 3 for at least two weeks.

Advertisement

Minister of Small Business Stuart Nash said the Government had "certainly turned the corner" when it comes to responding to Covid-19.

He said now was the time for businesses to get ready for level 3.

"We will never know what would happened if we did not act early," he said.

However, the predictions were then would be thousands of deaths and a sizable economic impact.

"The current lockdown is an incredibly hard for small businesses."

But he said the wage subsidy scheme has been a "life line" to small businesses.

Nash said the next step for the Government is looking into the recovery effort – "transitioning from survival, to recovery".

He added that he will be approaching some of the largest businesses in New Zealand and asking them to promise to pay their invoices to small businesses as quick as possible.

Advertisement

Asked how many businesses will be going bust because of the longer lockdown and the two weeks in level 3, Nash didn't say.

Instead, he said that taking the extra seven days to get it right will do a lot more to save the economy.

"The last thing we want to do is to go back into level 4," he said.

Pressed on how many businesses would go bankrupt, Nash still would not say.

National Leader Simon Bridges was critical of this, demanding information about how many businesses would go under as a result of the Government's decision.

Nash said it was Cabinet's opinion that if Covid-19 is eliminated, more small businesses would survive that what would have otherwise been the case.

The decision to extend the level 4 lockdown was one that Bridges, the committee's chairman, was critical of.

He said the Government should have done more while in lockdown to prevent the country from having to be in level 4 longer.

Speaking to media yesterday, he said his plan this week was to question the Government's economic Ministers about how much the extended lockdown period is expected to hit businesses.

He will get that opportunity this morning.

"It's important we hear details about the plans in place to keep our small businesses afloat," Bridges said.

The committee will also question what plans there are to get people back into work if they have lost their job and what further government assistance will be available.

"The committee has been asking the questions New Zealanders want answers to," Bridges said.

We will continue to scrutinise the Government's response to ensure the response is the best it can be for all New Zealanders."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

