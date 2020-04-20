Police have charged a man with arson in relation to two fires in Mount Maunganui.

In a statement today, police said a fire was started in a building on Hull Rd, which contains the Mount Maunganui Police Station, along with other businesses, on the night of April 17.

While the fire was extinguished before becoming well-established, there was a fair amount of damage caused, police said.

Later that evening a street pole housing a CCTV camera was also set alight, destroying both the pole and the camera.

Police yesterday executed a search warrant at a Mount Maunganui property and arrested a 36-year-old man in relation to the incidents.

A firearm and ammunition were also discovered at the property and seized.

The man is due to appear in Tauranga District Court today on charges of arson and unlawful possession of a firearm.