A Hutt Valley family stopped at a police checkpoint said they were driving to the Kāpiti Coast because they were bored.

Police set up a checkpoint at Pukerua Bay this morning where they stopped 50-55 cars to check on their occupants' reasons for travel.

Road policing sergeant Malcolm Lamont said three cars were turned around and sent home for not having a good reason to be driving.

"One, for instance, her and her two daughter . . . got bored at home, so they were taking a drive up to Paraparaumu," he said.

"They thought they could get away with it, they didn't think police would be out checking."

Lamont said most people were travelling to or from work and had letters explaining their need to be out driving.

The percentage of drivers travelling for no good reason was about the same as they experienced when the lockdown first began, he said.

Ultimately, during the lockdown, police wanted the number to be at zero, but "I don't know if we will ever get to zero".

"We're still in level four, stay home, abide by the rules," he said.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today announced level 4 will be left at 11.59pm on Monday next week, and that the country will remain in level 3 for two weeks after that, at which point the alert level will be reviewed.

Under level 3, people will be allowed to drive within their region, but are still encouraged to stay home as much as possible.

