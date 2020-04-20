Kiwis have largely backed the decision to lift the lock down in a week's time.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this afternoon announced the countrywide lockdown would lift to alert level 3 on Monday.

Alert level 3 restrictions will remain for a minimum of two weeks, before the decision to move is revisited on May 11.

Many have reacted with joy that their long-awaited takeaway fix can finally be satiated.

Advertisement

"Is KFC going to be open at 12:00am on 28 April?" asked one on social media.

"Uber Eats, I am waiting for you," wrote another.

"Soon. Soon."

"Here's to a solid two weeks getting uber eats," said one.

Under alert level 3, restaurants can offer food to take away - meaning you could be having takeaways for tea next Tuesday night.

Others applauded Ardern's leadership and handling of the pandemic, with the country's efforts resulting in a transmission rate of 0.48 per cent - one of the lowest in the world.

NZ moving to Level 3 on 28 April 2020, after Anzac Day weekend. Only 2 extra business days lost.



Good speech by the PM, Jacinda Ardern today.

Good decision.https://t.co/oSpIi768kw — James F. (@gamayauber01) April 20, 2020

A minimum of two weeks at alert level 3 would allow the country to "lock in some gains" and give more certainty, Ardern said.

Nearly every case is a result of overseas travel, an already confirmed case or a cluster.

Advertisement

Only eight cases can't be traced to their source.

‘NZers have sacrificed too much to start going backwards’. Strong message from Jacinda Ardern today. Makes total sense. We’ve got to just knuckle down and finish what we’ve started. #coronavirusnz #lockdownnz — Anna Banana on lockdown (@annanotherthng) April 20, 2020

But Ardern said the results were down to each of us, or the team of five million.

"I couldn't feel prouder of the start that we have made together," she said.

NZ #COVID19 transmission rate drops to 0.48... not a single positive result from 1000 random tests. @jacindaardern can officially change her surname to A-Game and advertise on Facebook: "We beat Coronavirus. Ask us how!" #nzlockdown #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/q4VYahDiQb — Peter Vincent (@PeterVthatsme) April 20, 2020

"Very very happy it's going through the long weekend, we could have easily lost all of our progress at beach homes and house parties this weekend," said one on Reddit.

More than 600 Kiwis broke the lockdown rules during the Easter weekend, with flouters stopped by police as they attempted to drive out of their region for a getaway.

But that didn't mean the work was over, with the onus now on all New Zealanders to limit the spread of the virus.

The decision to decrease or raise the alert level once again will be made on May 11.

Ardern said New Zealand can still go back to level 4 - but it's up to Kiwis to make sure that doesn't happen.



'We continue to need vigilance,' she said this afternoon. — Jason Walls (@Jasonwalls92) April 20, 2020

Bloomfield was confident that the amount of community transmission of the virus was under control, Ardern said.

Opposition leader Simon Bridges said the decision to stay locked down in level 4 shows the Government hasn't done the groundwork required to reduce the level now.

"The public has done a great job of self-isolating and social distancing. The entire country has made huge sacrifices to ensure the four week lockdown was effective," he said.

But the Government hadn't done enough and wasn't ready by its own standards and rhetoric, he said.

"New Zealand is being held back because the Government has not used this time to ensure best practice of testing and tracing and the availability of PPE hasn't been at the standard it should have been."

‌

Act Party leader David Seymour said the Government has made the right decision but now needs to clarify the rules so safe activity can resume.

"We welcome the Government's commitment to allowing 'safe' businesses to operate, however it is essential that the rules be clarified in a number of important areas," he said.

"For example, real estate. People who have settled recently risk being homeless if they can't find somewhere else to live. Similarly, changes in relationships and financial circumstances will require new accommodation arrangements, but the Government has sent mixed messages about whether private viewings – not open homes – are permissible."

The EMA, the country's largest business service organisation, said that while many Kiwis will be relieved that the country is going back to alert level 3 next week, but there are others who will be disappointed their sector will continue to be locked down.

Chief Executive Brett O'Riley said the Government's approach to allowing people to get back to business safely made sense, and its manufacturing and construction members will be particularly pleased.

The Cabinet met from 10.30am today to discuss the move, with the decision based on testing and contact tracing capacity, community transmission, border restrictions, and the capacity of the health system.

Bloomfield said yesterday New Zealand was within a week of achieving the "gold standard" - where 80 per cent of all close contacts could be traced within three days.

He said gold standard contact-tracing system was essential "to safely go down to level 3 and lower".

Nine more cases of Covid-19 were announced today, with the total number now at 1440 since the start of the pandemic.

The coronavirus has claimed 12 lives in New Zealand, with another death announced yesterday that of an Invercargill man in his 70s.

The man, who had an indirect link to the Bluff wedding cluster, died in his Kingswell home on Tuesday evening. It was the first Covid-linked death in the community.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Nine new cases as lockdown decision looms

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern's lockdown decision today despite contact-tracing being short of 'gold standard'

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Rich Americans flee to NZ to try to escape pandemic

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Kiwis warned relaxing and socialising could lead to new outbreaks

Fourteen people remain in hospital, with two of those in a critical condition.

The total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand was now 1431, and 912 people had recovered.

More than 400 samples were taken from two supermarkets test sites in Mangere and Henderson in Auckland and all had negative results.

Tests of almost 650 people in Queenstown and sites in the Waikato last week were all negative.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

