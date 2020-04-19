One person has died and another is in a serious condition after an incident involving powerlines in Ngatira.

A police spokeswoman said they had been called at 4.55pm to an incident involving two people who had been "electrocuted by power lines" in Ngatira.

A man has died and another person was flown to hospital.

A St John spokeswoman said staff were also called to the incident and sent three ambulances, a rescue helicopter and a manager to the scene.

"We have assessed and treated one patient who has been flown to Waikato hospital in a serious condition."

Worksafe was notified and the man's death has been referred to the Coroner.

Ngatira is between Rotorua and Putaruru.