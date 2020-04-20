From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens
18yo dies after her parked car hit by wrong-side vehicle20 Apr, 2020 2:57pm 3 minutes to read
Cafe still sold coffee to police during lockdown20 Apr, 2020 3:05pm 2 minutes to read
Advertisement
More from New Zealand
- 8 minutes to read
It's D-Day for lockdown - will NZ move to alert level 3?
- 3 minutes to read
Waikato Regional Council CEO and chairman are also giving away 20 per cent of their pay.
- 4 minutes to read
The man was only known previously as "Dr R" for his crimes on Mt Eden.