Two people have been charged with breaching the restriction rules after an incident which saw 20 emergency service staff called to Moturiki (Leisure) Island near Mount Maunganui.

About 5.30pm on Wednesday emergency services were sent to the island after reports a man had fallen six or seven metres off a cliff near the blowhole.

When they arrived, they found the man injured and lying on rocks. The TECT Rescue Helicopter winched down an intensive care paramedic to help St John staff already there.

During the rescue, a firefighter was injured when a gust of wind swung the rescue basket into them and they also fell down the cliff.

Both the firefighter and man were taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

At the time TECT Rescue Helicopter pilot Hendry De Waal said the man had put all staff under "such unnecessary risk" and "he just should have been at home".

One of the people rescued by the helicopter crew is transferred to the ambulance. Photo / Supplied

The island is off-limits during the alert level four coronavirus restrictions.

After the incident, a police spokesman said the man had been provided with advice on the nature of the Level 4 conditions and received a warning.

Police have since confirmed the man and an associate have been charged with breaching the restriction rules under the Health Act 1956 and will appear in the Tauranga District Court at a later date.

A spokeswoman reiterated New Zealand was still at alert level 4 so people should be staying home.

"We are asking people to stay local, apply common sense and not do anything that could risk injury or require search and rescue services," she said.

Between the introduction of the alert level 4 restrictions and Friday , there had been 2078 breaches of the Civil Defence Emergency Act or the Health Act.

Of that number, 1605 have been breaches under the Health Act and have resulted in 190 prosecutions, 1381 warnings and 34 youth referrals.

A total of 473 were breaches under the Civil Defence Emergency Act and resulted in 38 prosecutions, 418 warnings and 17 youth referrals.

