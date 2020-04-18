A 3.4 magnitude earthquake has struck Christchurch.

The quake hit at 3.19pm about 5km south of Christchurch, according to Geonet, in the Port Hills.

The earthquake had a depth of 4km.

As of 3.40pm today, 6172 people had registered feeling the quake.

"As if being in lockdown wasn't enough! That was a good shake although it was only M3.4 in the Port Hills but it was shallow at 4km deep. We have had almost 6,200 felt reports from around Christchurch - remember to drop cover hold," Geonet tweeted shortly after the quake.

A Mt Pleasant resident said the house was "rattling and shaking".

"It gave me a fright. The reason you feel bad is this was not out of the blue. This is about the third one in a few months," the resident whose house was destroyed in the 2011 earthquakes said.

"If we had a big one now it would be disastrous. It's very disconcerting," the resident, who did not want to be named, said.

Another Christchurch resident tweeted: "Ah, heard that one coming maybe a second before it hits. Bit of a jolt in Riccarton, Christchurch."

