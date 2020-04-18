A 3.4 magnitude earthquake has struck Christchurch.

The quake hit at 3.19pm about 5km south of Christchurch, according to Geonet, in the Port Hills.

The earthquake had a depth of 4km.

As of 3.40pm today, 6172 people had registered feeling the quake.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
DID YOU FEEL IT? SEND US AN EMAIL.

"As if being in lockdown wasn't enough! That was a good shake although it was only M3.4 in the Port Hills but it was shallow at 4km deep. We have had almost 6,200 felt reports from around Christchurch - remember to drop cover hold," Geonet tweeted shortly after the quake.

A Mt Pleasant resident said the house was "rattling and shaking".

"It gave me a fright. The reason you feel bad is this was not out of the blue. This is about the third one in a few months," the resident whose house was destroyed in the 2011 earthquakes said.

"If we had a big one now it would be disastrous. It's very disconcerting," the resident, who did not want to be named, said.

Another Christchurch resident tweeted: "Ah, heard that one coming maybe a second before it hits. Bit of a jolt in Riccarton, Christchurch."

Related articles: