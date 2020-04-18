Police are seeking the public's help to identify a couple after a woman allegedly spat at three Auckland Transport workers resulting in the group having to self-isolate.

The altercation took place on a train at Britomart Transport Centre yesterday morning.

Police need help identifying these two people. Photo / NZ Police

The woman is believed to have spat in the direction of workers after the couple were asked to leave the train because they were not undertaking essential travel.

Police say they are "appalled" at this type of behaviour, especially in the current environment, and that it will not be tolerated.

Yesterday AT chief executive Shane Ellison told the Herald the behaviour was totally unacceptable.

"We have staff working day and night to keep public transport operating and it's distressing when they come under attack from members of the public," Ellison said.

"Our staff and contractors are out there in all weathers ensuring that essential workers can get to their jobs and we cannot tolerate this sort of behaviour. We are working with the police to ensure that our staff can do their job without being assaulted.

"It's quite disturbing that a few people are acting like idiots, we've been getting some great feedback about the efforts we have been making to get people around the city in these tough times but to have incidents like this is quite upsetting."

New Zealand’s third week in lockdown was it's most deadly, but as new case numbers continue to fall, NZ remains optimistic that Level 4 restrictions may be lifted on schedule.

