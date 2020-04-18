There are 13 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has confirmed this afternoon.

This is made up of eight confirmed and five probable cases.

The new combined total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is 1422.

There are no further deaths to report today, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

The number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 us up to 867 - up 51 on yesterday's number.

Targeted testing is under way today at two Auckland supermarkets.

"Targeted testing to help determine whether any undetected community transmission has taken place in Queenstown, Waikato, Canterbury, and is today taking place in Auckland," a Ministry spokesperson said.

All tests processed from the Queenstown supermarket site returned a negative result.

It's the same story in Waikato, where 308 people were tested across Otorohanga, Hamilton, Matamata, Cambridge, and Te Awamutu.

Those tests have all also returned negative results.

All tests processed to date from the community testing in Canterbury are also negative for Covid-19.

Today in Auckland testing began at 8am at two supermarkets with the aim of collecting 150 swabs at each site.

There are 20 people in hospital with Covid-19.

That total includes three people in ICU – one each in Middlemore, Dunedin and North Shore hospitals.

Two of these ICU patients – in Dunedin and North Shore – are in a critical condition.

The ministry is reporting no changes in the number of clusters, which remains at 16.

But seven more cases have been connected to clusters.

Yesterday was a new record for Covid-19 testing. There were 4677 tests in total.

That brings the rolling seven-day average to 2905 with 79,078 total tests processed to date.

The Ministry of Health revealed the cases today by press release - unlike most other days, health officials did not hold a media conference at the Beehive.

Yesterday, there were just eight new cases of Covid-19 – six probable and two confirmed.

It was the first time the number of new cases has been in single digits for a month.

Despite this, two more deaths related to Covid-19 were reported yesterday, taking the total number of deaths to 11.

The first, a man in his 90s who died at Waikato Hospital, had been a part of the Matamata cluster.

The second death was a woman in her 80s, who died at the Burwood Hospital in Christchurch. She was the seventh person in the Rosewood Rest Home cluster to die from Covid-19.

"The fact we knew we would lose some New Zealanders to Covid-19 doesn't lessen the shock and sadness each time it happens," Finance Minister Grant Robertson said yesterday.

He added that the deaths were a "sombre reminder that we need to continue to stay home to save lives and break the chain of transmission".

Most days, Ministry of Health officials – along with senior ministers or the Prime Minister – front a press conference.

However, there was never a plan to do them on Saturdays.

But over the last two weeks, officials have fronted to report additional Covid-19 related deaths.

Today's update comes just three days before the Government is set to reveal whether or not it will be extending the level 4 lockdown.

Speaking to the Nation this morning, Minister for Small Business Stuart Nash said it looked as though New Zealand was flattening the curve.

He rejected the notion that the Government has damaged the economy needlessly.

"I don't think anyone would say we have done this without good reason."

He gave the example of New York – "people are dying by the thousands in America".

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

