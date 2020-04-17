Key Points:

No New Zealanders seeking to be on these flights will be prevented from boarding due to a lack of ability to pay." The spokesman said planning for repatriation flights from India is under way with expressions of interest currently being sought from New Zealanders wishing to return. "No specific timing has yet been set for the flights, but it is anticipated the first flight will happen in about a week," he said. "We have been in discussions with the Indian High Commission about our plans for these flights."

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Sir John Key's economic warning for New Zealand However, he said whether India plans to facilitate the repatriation of its nationals from New Zealand was up to the commission. "The cost of the flight to passengers is comparable to other recent New Zealand government facilitated assisted departures," the spokesman said. "The costs to passengers reflect the high operational costs of charter flights in the current environment under Covid-19." He said the ticket prices did not represent the total cost of the charter operation, which will be underwritten by the New Zealand government. "Indeed, New Zealand taxpayers are subsidising our series of repatriation flights," he said.