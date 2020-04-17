Not even a deadly virus can stop some people from going out; more than 2000 breaches have been reported since the coronavirus lockdown started.

The latest police figures show there have been 2078 breaches of the Civil Defence Emergency Act or the Health Act.

Of that number, 1605 have been breaches under the Health Act and have resulted in 190 prosecutions, 1381 warnings and 34 youth referrals.

A total of 473 were breaches under the Civil Defence Emergency Act and resulted in 38 prosecutions, 418 warnings and 17 youth referrals.

Lockdown breaches have continued despite the country being on alert level 4 for just over three weeks, in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The breaches have also continued despite targeted moves from authorities - including having a stronger police presence on the street and setting up checkpoints and stopping cars to see where drivers are headed to.

Over the Easter break, police put up checkpoints on motorways and main routes to stop people trying to get away for the long weekend.

Although many were stopped and told to turn back to their town and home bubble, it was evident many also had managed to get through as small communities reported crowds of people from out of town turning up suddenly.

Incidents include people heading out to beaches to swim or surf.