A Taupō couple is living a "nightmare" after all their belongings were lost in a caravan fire.

Katie Careen and her partner Shane had been isolating in their caravan in Marotiri just out of Taupō when they went to get groceries on Tuesday night.

The pair were only gone for about two hours when they came back to find their home and everything they owned in a smouldering pile of burning ash.

Just after they had left, the caravan had become completely engulfed in flames with fire crews getting the call to the blaze about 9.30pm.

Advertisement

Four fire crews worked at the blaze before it was extinguished by about 11pm.

Katie Careen and her partner Shane's caravan burnt to the ground on Tuesday night. Photo / Supplied

The couple returned home as fire crews were finishing up.

"We were in absolute shock, we still are." She said it was like "living a nightmare".

"We have no clothes except the ones on our backs, no shoes, no blankets and nothing to cook with.

"It feels like a really bad dream... we have nothing left."

She said they had absolutely no idea how the fire had started as there had been no gas in the caravan at the time.

Fire investigators were looking into the blaze.

Her partner had been passionately accumulating camping and fishing gear for years, which was all lost in the blaze too.

Advertisement

Katie Careen and her partner Shane's caravan before it went up in flame. Photo / Supplied

The pair had lived in the caravan for over a year and used it to get around for work as they did fencing for a number of farms across the country.

"That caravan was our life."

After a day or two of deliberation and encouragement, Careen decided to start a Givealittle page after the community had reached out wanting to help.

She said the response had been "overwhelming" and the page had already accumulated more than $4000.

"We are so thankful... the community around us are just so incredible."

She said she had felt so bad about asking for money at a time when everyone was struggling, but anything would help.

The funds would be used to buy essential items like clothes and food with the main goal of buying a new camper so they could get back to work when restrictions allowed.

The pair were currently living at Shane's brother's house while they tried to get back on their feet.

"We are taking things day-by-day."

Anyone who wanted to donate to the pair could visit their Givealittle webpage called Nothing Left.

On Wednesday, Fire and Emergency NZ put out a statement asking people to be extra careful when living in caravans and sleep-outs as the fire risk was high.

National advisor fire risk management Pete Gallagher said crews had attended several fires in such accommodation over the lockdown period.

There was anecdotal evidence that more people were living in temporary arrangements during the COVID-19 lockdown to keep others safe, he said.

"A lot of these spaces can be crammed and not set-up properly for living. As winter approaches people will also be using heaters more. All this poses an increased fire risk."