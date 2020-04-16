A pistol, methamphetamine and a machete were found in the car of a driver who claimed he was an essential worker when stopped by police.

Police say they removed the "dangerous items" after a traffic stop on Ponsonby Rd before 4am today.

The driver had claimed he was an essential worker, however, police say this is not the case.

Upon speaking to the man further, police say they sighted drugs in the man's vehicle.

Police then searched the vehicle and seized a pistol, ammunition, a Taser device, a machete, methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

The 35-year-old is facing a number of firearms and drugs charges including:

• Unlawful possession of a pistol

• Possessing an offensive weapon

• Unlawful possession of a restricted weapon

• Using a forged document

• Possession of methamphetamine

• Possession of drug paraphernalia

He has also been charged under the Health Act for breaching alert level 4 restrictions.

