Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford has defended the Prime Minister's decisions regarding Covid-19 after many voiced opinions that she has overreacted with the nationwide lockdown.

This morning on Twitter, Gayford said: "Spare a thought today for anyone suffering a form of cognitive dissonance causing dismay that the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff is empty because the fence at the top is working."

The popular phrase is used by New Zealand politicians, which suggests that the problem is being looked at backwards, through trying to treat its consequences rather than its cause.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern says big restrictions will remain for Kiwis under alert level 3

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Americans lose it over Jacinda Ardern's light-hearted media moment

• Covid 19 Coronavirus: Bars and shops to stay shut - drive-through, deliveries, swimming allowed in alert level 3

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern reveals $13 cauliflower price-gouging complaint

Advertisement

In essence, it's a restatement of the proverb, "prevention is better than cure".

Spare a thought today for anyone suffering a form of cognitive dissonance causing dismay that the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff is empty because the fence at the top is working. pic.twitter.com/HHtdyLi4qe — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) April 16, 2020

Gayford also shared a quote by former US politician Bill Bullard that reads: "Opinion is really the lowest form of human knowledge. It requires no accountability, no understanding. The highest form of knowledge is empathy, for it requires us to suspend our egos and live in another's world. It requires profound purpose larger than the self kind of understanding."

Gayford's Tweet is most likely aimed at those who believe Ardern's decision to keep New Zealand in a nationwide lockdown is one of overreaction as New Zealand's economy continues to suffer.

Others have already agreed with his sentiment, with many commenting "preach", "amen my brother" and "thankfully they're in the minority — we support you".

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Ardern has continually stood by her decision to keep New Zealand in lockdown and has remained cautious on lowering the alert level to 3.

In a press conference yesterday, Ardern said the measures taken by the Government had put New Zealand in a "rare" position to stamp out the virus, and she pushed back on suggestions that the lockdown had been too severe.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford. Photo / Getty Images

"We should not confuse the success of our actions with overreaction, and there is plenty of proof around the world of the devastating result of responding too late."

Advertisement

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday reminded New Zealanders that there will be at least six more days of the level 4 lockdown, and Cabinet will not decide before Monday whether to lift it.

The number of new cases announced yesterday - 15 - continued to follow the declining pattern since April 5, but it was more noteworthy because the number of tests (3661) far exceeded the lull in testing numbers over the Easter break.

The death toll stands at nine, although a post-mortem is underway for an Invercargill man whose death is thought to be coronavirus-related.

The total of confirmed and probable cases is 1401, but the number of recovered cases (770) now far exceeds the number of active cases (622).