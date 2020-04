A young unattended child found by police in Christchurch has been reunited with his family.

Police found the boy in Sockburn early this morning.

The boy, thought to be about 5, was found on Yaldhurst Rd about 7am.

He was described as having short black hair, brown eyes and was wearing grey Toy Story pyjamas.

Shortly before 10am, police announced the boy's family had been found.

"Police would like to thank the public for their assistance."