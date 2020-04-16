The number of coronavirus cases linked to Bluff wedding has leaped to 92.

With three new cases confirmed in the past day, it is now equal to Auckland's Marist College, the largest cluster in the country.

The Auckland College cluster has also been linked to 92 cases. No new cases have been announced in the past day.

Seventy guests attended the wedding at Bluff's Oyster Cove Restaurant and Bar on March 21, before gatherings of 100 people were banned.

Among them was Chrisanthos (Christo) Tzanoudakis, there to watch his son tie the knot.

Nearly three weeks later, the 87-year-old died at Wellington Hospital after contracting the virus.

An Air NZ steward at the centre of cluster said he was not unwell during the reception, but was believed to be asymptomatic and potentially carrying the virus.

He had reportedly returned from a trip overseas in the week before the wedding.

On Thursday, he issued a statement that he was deeply upset by what had happened and the implication that he had done anything wrong.

The death of an elderly Invercargill man who was believed to have the virus has also been linked to the cluster.

In his 70s, the man died in his Kingswell home on Tuesday evening. A post-mortem took place on Thursday afternoon.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield would not say if his death would be added to the national total of nine Covid-19 deaths until those results were available.

Bloomfield confirmed that the man had an indirect link to the Bluff cluster.

WHO Director-General Dr Ghebreyesus says Coronavirus is 10 times deadlier than 2009 flu. Video / World Health Organization

It is understood his wife worked for the Invercargill City Council, where several staff have tested positive - including the bride of the Bluff wedding.

Fifteen new cases of the coronavirus were announced yesterday, taking the total to 1401 since the start of the pandemic. Of that number, 770 have recovered.

There have been nine Covid-linked deaths across New Zealand.

All of those that died were in hospital, over the age of 70 and had pre-existing health conditions.



The number of cases linked to a Matamata St Patrick's Day party has climbed to 74, with two new cases in the past day.

Thirty-six coronavirus cases are now linked to Christchurch's Rosewood Rest Home. Six residents of the home have died of the virus.

It is still unclear where six of the sixteen significant virus clusters came from, the Ministry of Health's website says.



Clusters under investigation, including probable cases

• Marist College, Auckland: 92 cases

• Wedding, Bluff: 92 cases

• Hospitality venue, Matamata: 74 cases

• Private function, Auckland: 39 cases

• Aged residential care facility (1), Christchurch: 36 cases

• World Hereford Conference, Queenstown: 33 cases

• Community, Auckland: 30 cases

• Aged residential care facility (2), Christchurch: 19 cases

• Ruby Princess cruise ship, Hawke's Bay: 19 cases

• Aged residential care facility (1), Auckland: 18 cases

• Group travel to US, Wellington: 16 cases

• Group travel to US,Auckland:16 cases

• Aged residential care facility, Waikato: 14 cases

• Wedding, Wellington: 13 cases

• Aged residential care facility (2), Auckland: 10 cases

• Workplace, Christchurch: 10 cases

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

