A truck has ploughed into a concrete barrier on Auckland's Southern Motorway and hit two vehicles driving in the opposite direction.

Emergency services were called to the crash - near the East Tamaki Rd off-ramp - at 4pm and are at the scene now.

A police spokesman said no injuries were reported at the scene and a crane was working to remove the truck.

"At this stage it appears the truck has collided with the barrier which has then impacted with two vehicles travelling south."

New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said motorist were being warned to slow down and expect delays.

"Two lanes of the Southern Mwy are now closed in each direction between East Tamaki Rd and Te Irirangi Drive as vehicle recovery takes place," a spokesperson said on Twitter.