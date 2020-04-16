Guidelines about life at alert level 3 have been released, including which businesses could reopen and if you'll be able to get your favourite takeaways.

The Government is still consulting on the guidance, so it could change and some information isn't yet known but the Herald has found answers to some of your most burning questions.

And keep in mind we're not there yet and the lockdown is still in place - this is just a glimpse of what life will be like.

When do we find out if we'll move to alert level 3?

Cabinet meets on Monday, April 20, and will decide then whether it's safe to drop down to alert level 3 and when that will happen. Their decision will be based on advice from the Ministry of Health about whether the Covid-19 outbreak is contained.

When it's announced, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will also give an indication about how long it might be before dropping to alert level 2 to help manage expectations.

But the last thing the Government wants to do is move back into lockdown after being at level 3. The aim of the game is to step down levels so the lockdown will only be lifted if they're confident we won't need to return to it.

Moving back into level 4 would be brutal for the economy and the Treasury's forecast shows it's better to stay in levels 4 and 3 for longer than keep sliding up and down.

Will some regions stay in lockdown while others go to alert level 3?

This is not yet clear.

Can I finally go to the beach?

Yes, you can finally go to the beach - as long as it's local. Don't take a day trip to your favourite. For example if you live in West Auckland, don't drive to Tairua on the Coromandel - Long Bay on the North Shore is much closer and also very lovely.

Instead of "keep it local", the alert level 3 advice is to "keep it regional".

Yes you can drive to the beach in alert level 3, but make it your local not your favourite on the other side of the North Island

You can go for a swim or a surf and fish from the shore or a wharf, but don't cast off from the rocks or use the boat. But make sure you do these safely and don't use it as an excuse to catch up with all your surfing or swimming buddies.

Police will be on the lookout for people congregating.

Also, don't even think about picking up a new hobby and try to surf for the first time. This could put you and others at risk, so stick with going for a quick dip and stay within your comfort levels.

What does extending your bubble mean?

Under alert level 3, you can add more people into your bubble but the mantra is "keep it exclusive and keep it small".

But, for example, if you have extended whanau, a caregiver that you need, children in shared care, a de facto partner who is caring for others, or you're a single person who wants the company of a sibling, you can relax your strict bubble - a little.

How you might consider your alert level 3 bubble to look.

The Government says: "Always keep your bubble exclusive, and keep it small."

You'll also need to know exactly who's in your bubble so you can contact-trace in case there's an outbreak which affects you.

Are funerals and weddings allowed?

Funerals, tangi and weddings can go ahead under alert level 3 but will be restricted to no more than 10 people and you'll need to keep a list of who attended.

But you can't share a meal, food or a reception afterwards.

How far can I drive under alert level 3?

You can drive "a short distance", but you should still keep it local. The Covid-19 website says a 45-minute drive is okay to go somewhere for a walk or run - for example travelling from Porirua to Paraparaumu.

As with alert level 4, this isn't about finding loopholes to the rule and is in place to try eliminate Covid-19 so use your common sense. This is a team effort.

Can I go for a tramp?

You can go for an easy day walk, but don't do anything too challenging which could put you in harm's way and stay physically distanced from others on the track.

You can also go mountain biking, but again don't do anything too challenging where you could injure yourself or others.

You will be able to go for a day tramp as long as it's easy and you can do it safely.

Can I use my boat or go hunting?

No - hunting, boating, yachting and any team sports or training aren't allowed.

Maritime police patrol Auckland’s waters ensuring that no water activities occur during the nationwide lockdown. Video / Police

Can I go see my grandparents or kaumātua ?

People over 70 are still vulnerable to the virus, as are those who have pre-existing conditions so it's really important they're kept safe.

Ideally, you should limit the people interacting with them, especially if they're sick, and also keep using good hygiene measures. If your bubble has both a child and an older person, it's advisable to keep your tamariki home from school.

But it's really important to make sure older New Zealanders weren't totally isolated as they could get really lonely. The Government is still working on advice to keep these people safe.

In the meantime, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said people would have to use their judgment.

Which businesses can reopen?

Most, but not all, businesses can start to reopen at alert level 3 but there are still very strict restrictions and if your workforce can work from home, they should do so.

If that's not possible, you'll have to make sure staff can keep 1m between each other, record who they interact with, there's good hygiene practices and surfaces are disinfected.

So industries like construction, forestry and manufacturing can get back to work - as long as they have those safe-practice measures in place.

But if your business involves face-to-face contact, you'll have to keep your doors closed. That includes gyms, house cleaners, hairdressers, sales people and masseuses. These, however, will be able to open under alert level 2 with the right measures.

Trial & Error's Sinead and Chris discover the best and the worst McDonald's mashups.

The Government has given these examples for businesses opening:

• If you run a takeaway business, you can reopen it if you have pre-ordered contactless pick up, or can do home delivery.

• A real estate agent can open, but people should work from home if they can. The agent can enter someone's home but can't have customers in the office. You cannot run an open home.

• Construction businesses can start work again but strict hygiene measures must be put in place – and office staff who can work from home should do so.

What will I need to do to open my business?

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment will set up a self-accreditation regime and will help businesses put together a worksite plan.

More information on this will come next week.

Some famous NZ faces voiced their support for small businesses struggling under the lockdown in Manaaki's Love Letter campaign. Video / Supplied

Will I need PPE if I'm going back to work?

Most workers won't need personal protective equipment (PPE) as good hand washing, physical distancing and good cough etiquette is the best defence to Covid-19, the Government says.

Can I get a takeaway meal?

Yes, you can get your favourite takeaway as long as you can place your order and pick it up without face-to-face contact.

For example, you can use your local KFC or McDonald's drive-through or order a curry through a delivery service.

KFC thirsty NZ twitter right now: pic.twitter.com/pnASJhCDAw — Jason Walls (@Jasonwalls92) April 16, 2020

Can I go to the bach for the weekend?

No. Even if it's in the same region, your bubble is still your main home.

Will schools be open at alert level 3?

Mostly, yes for students up to and including Year 10. But attendance will be optional and if you're able to keep your child at home to continue distance learning, you should do that.

But with more people going back to work, some parents will need to send their child back to school or early childhood education facility and will be able to do that. Schools will be a safe place and students will be kept in small "school bubbles" to ensure there won't be mass transmission.

Suzy Cato is back! Education TV channels, learning packs and free computers to boost home learning.

Secondary students in Years 11-13 and tertiary students will mostly continue distance learning at home because children over 14 years old can legally be at home by themselves.

Tertiary education facilities may open for limited activities involving small stable groups of up to 10 people who do not change. Research and hands-on learning like trades courses that can't be done off campus can happen in small groups with appropriate physical distancing.

Will playgrounds be open?

Unfortunately, playgrounds will remain off bounds as the risk of spreading infection is still too high.

Can I go to the dentist or physiotherapist?

There will be more information about the health sector at different alert levels released by the end of the week but dentists, physios and allied health practitioners will open.

Bloomfield said the principle will be "do as much care as possible while keeping people safe".

GPs will stay open, like at alert level 4, and will hold most appointments through video-conferencing.

Can I go to the Warehouse or Kmart?

Kind of, but not really - you can visit it from the comfort of your couch through their website then use click-and-collect to pick it up at a store or home delivery.

Stores can't reopen for face-to-face interactions and have to make sure purchases are contactless, for example through online or phone orders which are delivered or collected.

Can I get a flat white?

Yes, if your local cafe can facilitate the order through a contactless method, like an app.

You'll have to take it away though, but at least you can drink it as you walk along the beach.

Life will start to look a little more normal with some takeaway coffees back on the menu.

I spent lockdown in another region but need to return home so I can go back to work, can I do that?

If you were in the wrong place when the restrictions came into place, and need to get home, you will be able to do that, the Covid-19 website says.

But you can only move once and in one direction.

The same goes for Kiwis wanting to move to or from the Cook Islands, Niue, and Tokelau, though again make sure it's once, and in one direction.

How will alert level 3 be enforced?

The Prime Minister said it would be a bit trickier to enforce alert level 3 than lockdown which was mostly black-and-white, and hasn't said how dropping down a level would be enforced.

But Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has previously said officers have spent a lot of the lockdown educating Kiwis so when the shift happens, they'll focus on deliberate rule breakers - such as large gatherings.

Patrols had been pared back during alert level 4, so Kiwis should expect to see more police on the roads.

Will Parliament resume in alert level 3?

The Business Committee, which is a cross-section of MPs, will meet on Friday to decide what Parliament looks like at each alert level.

More information about alert level 3 is on the Government's Covid-19 website.

