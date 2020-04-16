VIRUS LATEST - THREE DAYS TO LOCKDOWN D-DAY

* Q&A - 22 essential things to know about the new level-three rules

* Globally, there are now 2.1 million cases and 140,000 deaths - NZ records 15 cases but more people (770) have now recovered than there are active cases (622)

* Teachers angry over level-three rules - 'we are not babysitters'

* Three encouraging signs for the NZ economic recovery

* Return of the Mac: McDonalds set to reopen - with restrictions

* Latest developments and essential information

Health officials are delving into the origin of mystery infections and have kick-started targeted community testing in a mad dash to provide the Government with more robust information before it decides whether to lift the lockdown.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday reminded New Zealanders that there will be at least six more days of the level 4 lockdown, and Cabinet will not decide before Monday whether to lift it.

But she released much-anticipated details about life in the "recovery room" of alert level 3, and businesses that have had operations grind to a halt are now scrambling to see if they can comply with the safety requirements.

Advertisement

Those include contactless engagement with customers - such as by phone, computer or car - physical distancing, and keeping tabs on customers for contact-tracing purposes.

LISTEN LIVE TO NEWSTALK ZB

7.05am: Grant Robertson, 7.15am: Mark Binns, CEO Crown Infrastructure Partners







But all bars, cafes, restaurants, libraries, museums and public parks will remain closed, while school attendance, up to and including year 10, will be voluntary.

Meanwhile, the UK will remain in lockdown for "at least" three more weeks as Dominic Raab urged the British public to be patient.

The Foreign Secretary, who is deputising for Boris Johnson while he recovers, said that lifting lockdown measures would risk a second peak with more deaths and a second lockdown.

More than 140,000 people have died from Covid-19 around the world, with more than 13,500 deaths in Britain.

"We've come too far, we've lost too many loved ones," said Raab, adding: "There is light at the end of the tunnel."

In New Zealand, the broad principle of "stay home, save lives" will remain, though Ardern suggested that it could be as short as two weeks in the recovery room before shifting to level 2.

"We have the opportunity to do something no other country has achieved - elimination of the virus. But it will continue to need a team of five million behind it," Ardern said.

Advertisement

With three days remaining until lockdown D-Day, efforts to provide Government ministers with as much robust information as possible have also ramped up.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield revealed yesterday that targeted testing had started in Queenstown - with 300 supermarket workers and shoppers - and more is planned for South Auckland, Waikato and Canterbury.

These regions are considered to be outliers in terms of the testing data; Queenstown, for example, has 6 per cent of Covid-19 cases but accounts for less than 1 per cent of the country's population.

This is a form of surveillance testing, where information about the prevalence of the virus is collected in certain regions or demographics to paint a fuller picture. It could even uncover undetected outbreaks.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: What will life be like out of lockdown at level 3?

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern says big restrictions will remain for Kiwis under alert level 3

• Covid 19 coronavirus: PM Jacinda Ardern teases details of New Zealand under alert level 3

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Al Brown reluctant to reopen restaurants under alert level 3

Epidemiologist Sir David Skegg told MPs on Tuesday that it was a vital piece of the puzzle, and, without it, ministers making a decision on Monday risked playing "Russian roulette" with the health of New Zealanders.

The other vital puzzle piece he cited was contact-tracing capacity, and while public health experts have decried a lack of data, the Health Ministry is expected to release an independent audit of its processes soon.

But Bloomfield has previously said that the ministry was already "furiously responding" to the recommendations in the report by infectious diseases expert Dr Ayesha Verrall.

Public health units were now also diving deeper into Covid-19 cases where the origin of the infection is a mystery, which makes them harder to ring-fence and contain.

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker is welcoming the wider community testing that is now being conducted. Photo / Supplied

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said such cases were of higher concern of triggering an outbreak, assuming that the quarantine at the border was working and clusters were being contained.

"They're the ones from recent weeks where the origin of infection was never resolved. It's critical to have them resolved very rapidly."

Yesterday Bloomfield provided information for the first time on the 23 such cases since March 24: five had overseas exposure, 13 were contacts of a confirmed case, four were "community-acquired" and only one case, which was identified on Wednesday, was still unknown.

"This is a very important part of the information we need now to be able to inform a decision around whether we are in a position to step down from alert level 4," Bloomfield said.

"Contact-tracing around the [unknown] case has taken place, and we have asked for extensive testing of close and casual contacts."

The number of new cases announced yesterday - 15 - continued to follow the declining pattern since April 5, but it was more noteworthy because the number of tests (3661) far exceeded the lull in testing numbers over the Easter break.

The death toll stands at nine, although a post-mortem is underway for an Invercargill man whose death is thought to be coronavirus-related.

The total of confirmed and probable cases is 1401, but the number of recovered cases (770) now far exceeds the number of active cases (622).

There are 12 people in hospital. Three are in ICU, with two in a critical condition.

Baker also welcomed the testing of supermarket workers and shoppers in Queenstown, as well as the wider community testing.

Testing such workers was one of the ways he and other public experts suggested as a way to provide a more accurate picture of the spread of Covid-19.

"A critical line of defence is the surveillance system we've got going now," Baker said.

"People do carry the virus who don't show symptoms. Testing people who are more exposed to give some idea of the circulation of the virus is useful, and it will be interesting to see what it identifies."

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says people would need to be more vigilant at alert level 3 than they are now. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Ardern said the measures taken by the Government had put New Zealand in a "rare" position to stamp out the virus, and she pushed back on suggestions that the lockdown had been too severe.

"We should not confuse the success of our actions with overreaction, and there is plenty of proof around the world of the devastating result of responding too late."

She said revealing details of life under alert level 3 was in no way an indication that the lockdown will be lifted from next Thursday.

But looser restrictions at level 3 would likely see half a million more New Zealanders back at work, some of whom are among the 1.5 million employees signed up to the Government's wage subsidy scheme, which has now paid out $9.7b.

People would still need to restrict contact, Ardern said, including staying clear of public parks.

"When it comes to public play equipment, I personally know how hard this is.

"You try taking a two-year-old past some play equipment they can't use. But we just can't risk one piece of equipment being a vector for transmission."

Bloomfield said level 3 required more caution than level 4.

"If anything, we need to be even more vigilant, because everybody will have potentially more contact with others."

Ardern also hinted that level 3 could potentially be eased to level 2 after two weeks.

"The last thing you want to do is move out of level 4 and lose everything. That's why level 3's designed in that way, but it's not designed to be a place we want to spend a long time.

"This is why we call level 3, really, 'the recovery room'. This is where we hold, we

see if we're really well, and whether or not we can keep moving."

If Cabinet decided on Monday to ease the lockdown, Ardern said she would indicate how long alert level 3 might last.

"You will have seen what we've tended to use are the cycles of transmission, so one cycle is two weeks, two cycles is a month. So we'll tend to look in blocks."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

