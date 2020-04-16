Police in Hamilton have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a man was found.

The victim was found at a rural property in Horsham Downs on Monday, April 13.

Police have identified the victim as 40-year-old Sao Young, of Hamilton.

Authorities are working to establish the circumstances of his death.

"A forensic examination has been completed," a spokesman said.

Police are now appealing to members of the public who may have seen Young in and around Hamilton between early last month and Monday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 105 or anonymously on Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.