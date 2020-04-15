During the country's tree-week long lockdown, there was no movement in a house across the street from Makere Hubbard.

On Sunday, she decided to act on the uneasy feeling she felt about the health of her neighbour, Diane Tainui, and called police.

They discovered she was dead.

It left Hubbard distraught, telling Stuff that she felt guilty and wished she'd checked on Tainui sooner.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: What we know about the nine deaths

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Four more deaths, NZ death toll reaches 9, 17 new cases today

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Man in 70s dies at home, possibly from virus, in Invercargill

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Wellington man who died was father of groom at Bluff wedding

"The police lady asked me if I'd been over there and I was like, 'No, I don't want to breach the lockdown – I don't want to get into trouble'."

Hubbard told Stuff she had noticed a light in Tainui's Hooker Ave home had been left on, yet her rubbish hadn't been put out.

She urged people to keep an eye on their neighbours, to make sure they're okay.

And it's a sentiment shared by police.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Detective Superintendent Tim Anderson, Op Covid19: Major Operations Commander, said older neighbours, or those who lived on their own, were isolated due to physical, general or mental health reasons needed to know they hadn't been forgotten.

"While we can't physically spend time with them, there are ways we can let them know they're not alone.

Advertisement

"If you have the ability to connect with them via telephone, text, email or social media, we urge you to check in with them."

As in Hubbard's case, people might notice a pattern in their neighbour's behaviour change; their curtains weren't being opened, the washing wasn't being bought in or the rubbish wasn't being put out.

"In these unprecedented times, this is not a case of snooping on your neighbours. It is about caring for your community and playing our part to ensure that nobody in our neighbourhood or local community falls through the gaps."

‌