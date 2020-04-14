A large police operation was underway today near Te Anau after a fleeing driver incident.

Police converged on the area and Armed Offenders Squad members were on the way.

A spokeswoman said police were searching for someone after a fleeing driver incident, but had no further details.

A witness said a car had been abandoned in the middle of State Highway 94, near the town.

Three police cars were at the scene, and a police dog and handler were searching a nearby field.

A resident of nearby Tutoko Lane said she had received a phone call telling her to stay inside her house.

A St John spokesman said an ambulance was at the scene but been required.

Southern Lakes Helicopter chief pilot Sir Richard Hayes, who lives near Te Anau, said a helicopter had picked up members of the Invercargill Armed Offenders Squad from near Winton and was flying them to the scene.

He said police officers and a police dog had come through his section on Tutoko Lane searching for a person, but he did not think anyone had been on the property.

The NZ Transport Agency says SH 94 is closed between the intersections with Sandy Brown Rd and Kakapo Rd.