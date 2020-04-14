Firefighters are battling a huge blaze at a house in Taupō early this morning - the second big blaze in the area overnight.
Crews are at a two-storey property in Lake Terrace after a fire broke out about 3.45am.
Authorities say there are no reports of injuries and everyone at the property has been accounted for.
Five crews remained at the scene at 4.30am dealing with the 60m by 30m blaze.
It came a few hours after firefighters were called to Whangamatā Rd, near Kinloch, about 9.30pm.
At that incident, a caravan was well involved in fire when crews arrived.
No one was injured in that fire either and crews left the scene about 11.15pm.