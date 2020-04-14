Domestic violence agencies are working on partnering with supermarkets and other essential services so abuse victims can use "code words" or access free wifi to seek help during the Covid-19 crisis.



Other solutions may include adding agencies' information to receipts when specific items are purchased - to reach those not already in touch with support services, Justice Under-Secretary Jan Logie told the Herald.



It comes as both reported abuse - and those seeking help because they fear they might commit abuse - escalates across New Zealand, a trend also seen in other countries in coronavirus lockdown.

On Good Friday, New Zealand police released statistics about domestic violence - which it calls "family harm" - showing a 20 per cent spike in cases on the first Sunday after the lockdown, compared to the previous month.

Logie said that help services for men at risk of committing violence had also received an increased number of calls since lockdown began.

Experts say the nature of pandemics provide an environment that is known to exacerbate violence against women and children. Being at home with an abuser makes victims more vulnerable, because there is no escape.

Also, events that cause financial insecurity and stress, particularly when coupled with uncertainty, have been shown to lead to an increase in aggression at home. Studies previously found such spikes during the Global Financial Crisis in 2008, and when natural disasters - such as the Christchurch Earthquake - hit.

Logie, who has responsibility for domestic and sexual violence issues, said they knew from overseas is that the "rules changed" in a lockdown context.

"You will see excuses made for violence like 'oh they were under stress', or that victims will think their safety isn't as important because of the difficulties with Covid-19," Logie said.

"They'll think everyone is too busy, or police are doing an important job elsewhere. But the message is that the safety of every New Zealander matters to us and that includes people experiencing harm from family or sexual violence."

Logie said the sector had been working hard behind the scenes to adapt to the Covid-19 environment, with $12 million of Government funding available for things like extra motel beds for refuge clients; clothing and food; one-on-one support; and online services.

They had also been trying to upskill emergency workers - those in civil defence who did welfare checks - so they could feel confident in assessing the risk of family and sexual violence.

One area currently in progress was connecting the victim agencies with essential services - so that victims with limited opportunities for disclosure had another avenue rather than using the phone, which could be difficult if they were living with an abuser.

Justice Under-Secretary Jan Logie says the message is that everyone deserves to be safe. Photo / File

This includes the possibility of using code words at the supermarket or pharmacy, receipts with agency information attached that were linked to certain products, or free wifi at some sites.

Women's Refuge were also considering adding a live webchat function to their shielded site - which women can use to get information or report abuse, but appears as though they are looking at The Warehouse, or Countdown, or the Ministry of Social Development website.

A chat would enable women to speak with an advocate in real time.

Some of the ideas were inspired by overseas examples - in France, for example, victims are told if they can't talk openly, they can use the code word "mask 19", to the pharmacist. It was inspired by a similar scheme in Spain.

"It's an evolving thing," Logie said. "We know some ideas we've looked at won't necessarily work here, for example the group talked to pharmacies and found they were so stretched already."

Logie said the changes weren't just about supporting victims during alert level 4.

"We know this isn't going to be a short-lived concern, but that the impacts of people being out of work and spending more time in the home means that there is an increased risk from those using violence," she said.

"There will be increased demand on services as we come out of this time and it may be sustained for quite a while. We saw that post-Christchurch."

However, she had been heartened to hear more calls were coming in from neighbours and family members reporting violence.

"The dynamic of intimate partner violence is that the people using violence try to isolate those they are hurting. This is one of our challenges, and our opportunities, to recognise that we can all be part of that solution."

Support services available:

• 211 Helpline (0800 211 211) – for help finding, and direct transfer to, community-based health and social support services in your area.

• Find your Local Women's Refuge by calling 0800 743 843 (0800 REFUGE) to be linked up with an advocate in your area.

• Victim Support – call 0800 842 846. 24-hour service for all victims of serious crime.

• Victim Information Line/Victim Centre – call 0800 650 654 or email victimscentre@justice.govt.nz.

• Shine domestic abuse services – free call 0508 744 633 (9am to 11pm) if you're experiencing domestic abuse, or want to know how to help someone else.

• Family violence information line – call 0800 456 450 to find out about local services or how to help someone near you.

• Elder Abuse Helpline – call 0800 32 668 65 (0800 EA NOT OK) - a 24-hour service answered by registered nurses who can connect to local elder abuse specialist providers.

• Tu Wahine Trust – call 09 838 8700 for kaupapa Māori counselling, therapy and support for survivors of sexual harm (mahi tukino) and violence within whānau.

• Shakti New Zealand – call 0800 742 584 for culturally competent support services for women, children and families of Asian, African and Middle Eastern origin who have experienced domestic violence.

• Safe to Talk – sexual harm helpline. Call 0800 044 334, text 4334 or email support@safetotalk.nz.

• Rape Crisis Centres – call 0800 88 3300 for contact details of your local centre. Provides support for survivors of sexual abuse, their families, friends and whānau.

• Male Survivors Aotearoa New Zealand – call 0800 044 344. Offers one-to-one, peer and support groups for male survivors of sexual abuse and their significant others.

• Tu Wahine Trust – call 09 838 8700 for kaupapa Māori counselling, therapy and support for survivors of sexual harm (mahi tukino) and violence within whānau.

• ACC Sensitive Claims Unit – call 0800 735 566 for access to services related to sexual abuse or sexual assault.

• Hey Bro helpline – call 0800 HeyBro (0800 439 276). 24/7 help for men who feel they're going to harm a loved one or whānau member.

• Korowai Tumanoko – text or call 022 474 7044 for a kaupapa Māori service for those with concerning or harmful sexual behaviour.

• Stop – support for concerning or harmful sexual behaviour.

• Need to Talk? 1737 – free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor.

• Youthline – call 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz.

• Kidsline – call 0800 54 37 54 (0800 kidsline) for young people up to 18 years of age (24-hour service).

• Skylight– call 0800 299 100 helping children, young people and their families and whānau through tough times of change, loss, trauma and grief.

• Oranga Tamariki – call 0508 325 459 (0508 FAMILY) or email contact@ot.govt.nz for concerns about children and young people.