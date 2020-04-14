Nine deaths have now been linked to Covid-19 in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic.

Four of those were announced today, the single biggest spike in deaths in one day - a "sobering reminder" of what's at stake in the fight against the pandemic, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said.



All of those who died were over the age of 70 and had underlying health conditions.



Here's what we know about the nine cases:

Advertisement

Anne Guenole, Greymouth

The 73-year old who lived a quiet life in the West Coast was the first coronavirus-linked death in New Zealand.

Anne Guenole died on March 29, early in the morning. She'd been admitted to Grey Base Hospital in Greymouth only days earlier with suspected influenza.

Her son-in-law Brett Cummings told The Herald Guenole suffered from a temperature and bad diarrhoea but didn't have a cough.

Anne Guenole, 73 years, was the first Kiwi to die of the coronavirus. Photo / Supplied

The great-grandmother had been offered a ventilator but after the risks were explained to her she chose to stay on oxygen.

She was immediately housed in the hospital's isolation room, with her children, nurses and doctors wearing gloves and masks. But medical staff did not wear eye protection and as a result 21 staff self-isolated afterwards, as did her family.

Cummings said it was "bizarre" that the life-long West Coaster caught the virus as she led a quiet life.

Guenole, who lived in Kaiata, outside Greymouth, barely travelled and only drove the 5km from her home to town, where she parked on the fringes and walked in, he said.

She'd only been in contact with one traveller that the family knew of, her son Peter who had returned from Australia five weeks earlier. Ten days before she fell ill she'd attended a funeral in Greymouth.

Advertisement

Guenole had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a lung disease that causes breathing difficulties, but it was well controlled using medication and she kept active.

Unnamed, Christchurch

A woman in her 90s with the coronavirus died in Christchurch on April 9.

One of the 20 Rosewood rest home residents moved to Burwood Hospital in an effort to halt the spread of the virus, she was the first death linked to the cluster.

Deputy Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said the woman, who had recently tested positive for the virus, had underlying health conditions.

Lockdown restrictions meant her family weren't able to visit her or be with her before she died in hospital.

Hospital staff did all they could to provide her comfort before her death, McElnay said.

Chrisanthos (Christo) Tzanoudakis, Wellington

The 87-year-old, originally from Crete, died at Wellington Public Hospital on April 10.

Tzanoudakis was admitted to hospital on March 28, after falling ill two days before.

He had underlying health conditions.

The father-of-two was well known in the Greek community.

His infection was linked to the Bluff wedding cluster, which is now connected to 86 cases.

Tzanoudakis' son was the groom at the Bluff wedding, Stuff reported.

A friend described him as a kind-hearted and beautiful soul.

Unnamed, Christchurch



Among the group of 20 transferred from the Rosewood Rest Home to hospital, the man died on April 11.

In his 70s, the resident had underlying health conditions. He was the second resident of the Rosewood home to die of the virus.

The Rosewood Covid-19 cluster is now linked to 34 cases and six deaths.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Focus: How to stop the spread of coronavirus. Video / AP / Mark Mitchell

Unnamed, Christchurch

The third Rosewood rest home resident to die from the virus was a man in his 80s.

He'd been moved from the home to Burwood Hospital, where he died on April 13.

34 cases of Covid-19 and six deaths have now been linked to the Rosewood cluster.



‌

Unnamed, Wellington

A Kāpiti Coast rest home resident in his 70s died on April 13.

The man and his wife fell ill while in self-isolation at their Coastal Villas apartment, Chief Executive Officer of Metlifecare Glen Sowry said.

They had returned to the village from overseas travel four days earlier.

Sowry said the pair were taken to hospital by paramedics on March 23.

"He tested positive for Covid-19 over three weeks ago while in Wellington Hospital," he said.

Just over three weeks later, he died in Wellington Hospital.

Unnamed, Christchurch

A man in his 90s with underlying health conditions died at Burwood Hospital.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield announced his death on Tuesday.

The Rosewood rest home resident had underlying health conditions, Bloomfield said.

WHO Director-General Dr Ghebreyesus says Coronavirus is 10 times deadlier than 2009 flu. Video / World Health Organization

Unnamed, Christchurch

The death of another resident linked to the Rosewood cluster was announced on Tuesday: that of a man in his 80s.

Bloomfield said he had tested positive for Covid-19 and had underlying health conditions.

Unnamed, Christchurch

The sixth death linked to the Rosewood rest home was that on a man in his 90s.

Bloomfield announced his death on Tuesday. The man had underlying health conditions and was a confirmed coronavirus case.