It would seem some people just still aren't getting the lockdown messages.

While the majority of Kiwis did their part this long weekend more than 600 people were caught by police breaking the rules that been designed to try and slow the spread of Covid-19.

Between 6pm Thursday and 9pm Sunday enforcement action was taken against 622 people for breaching either the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act or the Health Act.

The majority of people were issued with a warning but police have charged 64 people and made 15 youth referrals.

That brings the number of breaches since the introduction of the Alert Level 4 restrictions to 1205 - of which there have been 138 prosecutions and 1038 warnings.

Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said Easter 2020 has been different for everyone this year given the Alert Level 4 restrictions.

The message was clear going into the holiday break – be safe, stay home and save lives.

"In general Kiwis across the country got the message and they followed it.

"However for the minority that ignored the message police were there to educate and encourage and where necessary enforce," he said.

Police man a roadblock at Whatawhata on the road from Hamilton to Raglan, asking drivers about their travel intentions. Photo / Mike Scott

Police have conducted more than 500 road checkpoints across the country to ensure people were following the rules and only undertaking essential travel over the long weekend.

While thousands of motorists were stopped between Thursday and Sunday nights, the overwhelming majority were abiding by the restrictions with only a small number of travellers turned back because their trip was deemed non-essential.

Chambers said police have been taking an education and encouragement approach to the enforcement of the restrictions.

However given the restrictions have been in place for over two weeks now there has been an increase in enforcement activity given information on what is and isn't allowed is widely available.

"For over two weeks now the majority of New Zealanders have been following the restrictions and it is making a real difference but now is the time to double down, and ensure we are all playing our part to get through this period as quickly as possible," he said.

"It is really important that we don't get complacent. The best way to ensure the success of the restrictions is for everyone to play their part."

NZ Police stopping motorists at a roadblock checkpoint on the Esmonde Rd motorway on-ramp, Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Along with enforcement activity, police are also undertaking thousands of reassurance visits and patrols across the country.

Over the Easter break through to Sunday night police completed 2005 reassurance checks at essential services such as supermarkets, pharmacies and petrol stations.

In addition to this over 2,700 reassurance patrols were completed in communities across the country.

"Our priority continues to be ensuring the safety of everyone in New Zealand and ensuring people are complying with the Alert Level 4 restrictions."