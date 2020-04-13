A fifth person in New Zealand has died from Covid-19, the third from a cluster at the Rosewood resthome in Linwood, Christchurch.

The announcement was made by Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield during his daily update on the number of cases in New Zealand. Bloomfield gave the briefing alongside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

There are 19 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, 15 confirmed and four probable. So far, 546 people have recovered. That's up 75 on yesterday.

1349 is the new total number of cases. One is a staff member at Burwood Hospital, where sick patients from nearby Rosewood have been taken.

There are 15 people in hospital, with four in intensive care. One is in a critical condition in Dunedin.

The fifth death was a man in his 80s who had been moved from Rosewood to Burwood.

"We need to be prepared for more possible deaths [from the Rosewood cluster]," Bloomfield said.

Canterbury DHB is investigating how Covid-19 got into the rest home. The first two patients who died were a 90-year-old woman and a man in his 70s. Fears remained for other dementia patients from the home.

Referring to the case involving the Burwood worker, Bloomfield said staff would be tested and warned that personal protective equipment (PPE) is "not a failsafe".

There are now 15 clusters in New Zealand. One of the new ones is in another resthome, in Auckland, with staff and residents affeceted.

Bloomfield will be doing a Facebook Live session this afternoon, where he will answer more questions.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said despite the lockdown, she hoped New Zealanders were enjoying their Easter break.

But the last couple of days should serve as a reminder why the Government implemented the lockdown.

"Our battle with this virus is far from over," she said. "Our number of cases may be small," but she said that does not show the battle is over.

She said New Zealand is not in a position to move out of level four.

"New Zealand does not take this lightly, and neither should you," she said of rule breakers caught over the weekend.

She called level three a "waiting room".

"This is a place we go while we are checking we have things genuinely under control."

Tomorrow, the Treasury will be releasing unemployment and economic information.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Grant Robertson will make a speech on the next step for businesses, including an announcement on the Budget.

On Thursday, Ardern will provide more detail about what life in level three would be like.

"We are very aware of the need to get more of our economy running," she said.

Ardern said the Government would be providing "as much detail as possible" for businesses.

"It will be a very clear guide."

Ardern said it was hard to forecast the pandemic's full economic impact - but she said New Zealand will take a "significant hit" given its status as a trading nation.

Week three of lockdown, which starts in a couple of days, might feel the hardest.

"We're coming around the bend but can't quite see the finish line."

She praised New Zealand's lockdown efforts, but said there is more to go: "Please stay home."

Ardern said she had seen stories about nurse Jenny from Invercargill - credited by UK PM Boris Johnson for helping save his life.

Ardern said she had contacted to nurse Jenny on Facebook.

She warned against people being complacent and said there was "no end date" for the current tight restrictions on New Zealand's border. She wanted to make it "the smartest in the world".

The Government will put New Zealanders in the best position possible while a vaccine is developed.

She said the smart border would be brought about using the "best science" available.

Ardern said she had talked with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong about what future borders could be like.

"We can have no tolerance for someone bringing in Covid-19," she said, when pressed on New Zealand's border restrictions.

Bloomfield said he has had advice on the next step for, which could be in the form of surveillance testing.

Ardern said there are 1067 people in managed isolation - people who have come in from New Zealand since the lockdown.

Ardern said she is continuing to excercise caution, but it's "heading in the right direction".

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 death toll in the US has surpassed 20,000, and 10,000 in the UK.

So far, more than 100,000 people worldwide have died from Covid-19.

New Zealand's total Covic-19 count is up to 1330, but Bloomfield is optimistic Kiwis should take heart the collective efforts to stamp out Covid-19 appears to be working.

"It's encouraging that we're seeing a smaller number of cases and I think all New Zealanders should take heart that our collective efforts are paying dividends."

