A Hamilton woman is distraught after being refused entry into Australia - twice - to be at her dying father's bedside.



Te Puke man Colin Bull died in Sydney on Saturday.

He had been diagnosed with leukaemia in October and was in palliative care.



His daughter Sonya Bull said she tried desperately to get to Australia to see him before he passed away but was denied.

In a Facebook post, she wrote of her heartbreak, saying if a dying parent wasn't enough to get into Australia on compassionate grounds, what was?





She told Stuff that she applied for entry into Australia twice under compassionate grounds.

Under their travel restrictions, people who wanted to be granted entry to the country on "compelling or compassionate reasons" must submit a form outlining the reason for their

visit and information about the person they wish to visit.

Advertisement

Sonya Bull. Photo / Facebook

According to the official website those compelling or compassionate reasons can include "visiting or caring for a close relative who is seriously ill or dying" or "attending the funeral of a close relative".

Bull told Stuff she first applied for entry on March 31, including a letter from Colin Bull's doctor that confirmed he had little time left, and proof of her relationship to him.

The application was rejected and Sonya Bull said the agency requested "detailed medical files".

She tried desperately to get the information and submitted a second application on April 8.

She said due to patient confidentially, her father's medical records could not be sent but

in a letter the doctor confirmed they were willing to speak to the appropriate official over the phone to provide further details.

TO READ THE HERALD'S FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE CLICK HERE

On April 10 the second application was rejected, Stuff reported.

Colin Bull died the next day.

His son, who lives in Australia, was able to be with him.

Advertisement

However, Sonya Bull was stuck in Hamilton.



"It's just really frustrating because if that's not compassionate, then what is?" she told Stuff.

"There was a chance I wouldn't see him as I'd be in quarantine, but there was still a

chance.

"When I called him he would ask, 'When are you coming, when are you coming?' and I would tell him that I was trying, I really was trying."

Bull said the past two days were "the worst… ever".

She did not think the rules were fair.

Colin Bull moved to Australia in 2009 for work after he was made redundant from a local sawmill factory in Te Puke.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website