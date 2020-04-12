A motorcyclist is in a critical condition after an accident in Auckland today.

A witness said the crash took place during a police pursuit of the motorcyclist.

The accident occurred between a vehicle and a motorcycle on Mt Albert Rd, near Dominion Rd, shortly before midday.

Police said the motorcyclist has been transported to hospital in a critical condition.

Advertisement

A section of Mt Albert Rd is currently closed.

The police serious crash unit is in attendance.

Resident Phillip Gorman said he saw the motorcyclist heading along Mt Albert Rd toward Sandringham Rd when the male motorcyclist spotted a police car and did a u-turn back toward Dominion Rd.

The police car pursued the motorcyclist at well over 100km/h, said Gorman.

He said a flatmate saw the motorcyclist hit a car at the intersection of Mt Albert Rd and Dominion Rd. It looked like the motorcycle had gone under the car, which sustained considerable damage.

"This is a situation that should not have happened. Why go at high speed chasing a motorcyclist? It would have been better to let him get away.

"Less than 48 hours ago we had a police dog van chasing a vehicle in South Auckland with the two occupants and the policeman going off to hospital in a high speed chase," Gorman said.

"Let's bear in mind a couple of years, because of these chases, there was a directive at government level to the police to discontinue these chases at a certain speed."